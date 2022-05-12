Google announces Pixel 6a: How does the smartphone compare to Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a?

At the Google I/O 2022, the company announced one of the most awaited smartphones this year, the Pixel 6a. The smartphone comes as the successor of the Google Pixel 5a and is a part of the Google Pixel 6 series launched last year. Google says that the device will be available to customers in the United States this July and other parts of the world later this year. Keep reading to know more about the Google Pixel 6a specs and how they compare to the Google Pixel 4a and the Google Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6a specifications compared to previous models

Screen

The Google Pixel 6a comes with a smaller display than its predecessor. For instance, the Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 443 ppi. The Google Pixel 5a launched last year comes with a 6.34-inch OLED display, 415 ppi. The latest model in the lineup, Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with 429 ppi. In a nutshell, the only number that has changed is the display size. It is important to highlight that the Google Pixel 6a does not support higher refresh rates like other smartphones launched in 2022.

Processor

Back in 2020, Google launched the Pixel 4a with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Last year, the Pixel 5a was launched with a Snapdragon 765G. Both of them are mid-range processors with decent performance. However, the latest Pixel 6a comes with a flagship-grade processor, the Google Tensor. It is the same chipset that powers Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Along with the flagship SoC, the Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Introducing Pixel 6a, the phone with your favorite features at a great price. This device is powered by Google Tensor and comes complete with Real Tone, Live Translate, Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos, and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/CfwrJF9kSU — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Cameras

To recall, the Pixel 4a came with a 12.2MP primary camera with OIS. It could record videos in 4K resolution up to 30 frames per second. In 2021, Google decided to improve the camera system. So the Pixel 5a came with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 16MP ultrawide sensor. Following this, the Pixel 6a will come with a 12.2MP primary camera with OIS and a secondary ultrawide camera with a resolution of 12MP. The Google Pixel 6a will also be able to record videos in 4K resolution up to 60 frames per second. That said, all the models benefit from Google's advanced computational photography algorithm.

Battery

This is one of the aspects where the latest device takes a hit. While the Google Pixel 6a will feature a 4,410 mAh battery, the Pixel 5a had a 4,680mAh battery. Both the devices support 18W wired charging. However, it should be safe to speculate that the Google Pixel 6a will benefit from the 5nm architecture of the Tensor chip and have a better battery life than its predecessors.

Other features

All the devices in the comparison come with stereo speakers. The Google Pixel 6a comes with the design language of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It has the same horizontal visor at the rear panel and a similar overall appearance. Other features of Pixel 6a include Real Tone, Night Sight, and Magic Eraser among others. Additionally, unlike the other two models, the Pixel 6a will officially come to India later this year. Further, Google Pixel 6a will get five years of security patches.

Google Pixel 6a price

The Google Pixel 6a will be available at $449 for pre-ordering from July 21, 2022. The smartphone will be available in three colours, including Sage, Charcoal and Chalk. In India, the price of a Google Pixel 6a could be around Rs. 40,000. While writing this report, the Google Pixel 4a is available on Flipkart for Rs. 31,999. Overall, the Pixel 6a makes for a decent upgrade from the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 4a.