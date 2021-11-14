Google Photos Update Remove 'Magic Eraser' In Pixel 6 Devices; Likely To Fix Issue Soon

`Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the company's flagship smartphones. Both of them come with Google's proprietary Tensor chipset that enables a lot of features leveraging the processor's AI capabilities. One of the key features of the smartphone is the Magic Eraser tool that uses the machine learning capabilities of its processor to remove the distracting elements in a photograph. However, the feature was removed from Google Photos in a recent update.

Recently, some users reported that the Magic Eraser tool on Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro disappeared after updating the Google Photos application. According to a report by Android Central, the Google Photos version 5.67 has caused the issue wherein the key feature of the device has been removed. Additionally, the version of Google Photos available in the Android Play Store does not seem to have the Magic Eraser tool anymore.

Google Magic Eraser disappears from Photos application, company working on a fix

According to a report by The Verge dated November 12, 2021, Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi told the publication that the company has identified an issue early in the rollout of the latest Google Photos update and will provide a fix shortly. Additionally, Google also mentioned that the issue did not affect all users or devices, which was confirmed by the publication as their staff who had the Pixel 6 devices could still access the Magic Eraser tool.

While the faulty update is no longer available, the removal of the Magic Eraser came as a shock to the users affected as it is one of the main selling points of the device. Those who are affected by the issue shall receive an update soon by Google, bringing back the Magic Eraser tool. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched on 19 October 2021, and some early customers reported screen flickering and green tint issues with the smartphones.

Apparently, the new devices from Google have unexpected green tint effects while the screen is off or waking up. The problems seemed to surface online days after the smartphone was up for sale in the United States. Along with more such instances, it was found out that the Pixel devices suffer from the issue when the battery runs out. Google has recently acknowledged the issue and has released a new support document with a few causes and possible fixes.