Google Pixel 5a FCC Listing Spotted Ahead Of Expected Launch In August 2021

Google Pixel 5a has been spotted on FCC in two different models. The different models are reported to support different networks, indicating a separate model for the United States which works with CDMA and another model for the rest of the world which does not support CDMA. The news comes ahead of Google Pixel 5a expected to launch in August 2021. Keep reading to know more about the FCC listing and Pixel 5a expected specifications.

Google Pixel 5a FCC Listing reveals two separate models

As stated earlier, the Google Pixel 5a has been spotted on the FCC website in two different models The model number associated with listings are G1F8F which has an FCC ID A4RG1F8F. The other two model numbers GR0M2 and G4S1M are linked to an FCC ID A4RG4S1M. One of the two models supports CDMA, which means it will be launched specifically for the US market. Previously, the Google Pixel 5a was allegedly spotted in a BIS listing, hinting at the Indian availability of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 5a Specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G SoC, which is the same chipset that powered Google Pixel 4a. Since the processor is 5G capable, the upcoming Pixel 5a is also expected to support 5G networks in different parts of the world. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G is a capable mid-range processor, with a 300k Antutu score, The device will come with a compact form factor and will be priced aggressively, just like the Google Pixel 4a.

The Googe Pixel 5a might come with a 5.8" sharp OLED display. It will continue using the punch-hole display at the front with minimal bezels on the sides. The device is rumoured to have a dual-rear camera setup with a 12.2MP primary lens. Handsets might also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G processor, the smartphone might come with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, a 3,480 mAh battery might take the device through a moderate day of usage. Google is also planning to launch the Pixel 6 lineup soon.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK