Google Pixel 5A Leaks Confirms August 26 As The Release Date For This Mid-range Smartphone

Google Pixel 5a is the latest trending topic amongst the tech community after several leaks about the phone’s price and release surfaced on the internet. A recent report from Jon Prosser of technology blog FrontPageTech.com has marked August 26 as the Google Pixel 5A release date. This has now been released online and offline but will only be sold in Google Stores following its launch. The users have been trying to learn more about this mid-range Pixel 5a for a long time now. Here is all the information released about the new Google Pixel 5a.

When will Google Pixel 5a launch?

According to Jon Prosser, the makers are going to release their mid-ranged Pixel phone on August 26. The same Google Pixel 5a price leaks also suggested that the American tech giants will set $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400) as the selling price of the phone. This seems a bit higher after comparing this leaked price with Pixel 4a that was launched at $349 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Thus the developers might just make updates to the display, camera and processing unit of their previous generation of Google Pixel 4a phones. In April 2021, Google confirmed the launch of their Pixel 5A only for the US and Japanese markets. No official statement has been released about the launch of this product for Indian users.

More about Google Pixel 5a specifications

A number of leaks about Google Pixel 5a specifications are also going around in the community. They claim that the phone is getting a 6.4-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This hints that the phone could be focused on making the phone compatible with seamless gaming and high-performance apps. IT will also be loaded with 6GB of RAM and an IP67-certified build in a black colour option. The phone will be powered by a 4,650 mAh battery which is a massive upgrade from the previous battery used in Google 4a. No other information has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles.