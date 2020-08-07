Google Pixel 5a Phones To Launch Next Year? Reports Suggest So

Google may reportedly launch its first Pixel foldable device in 2021. According to an internal document, as reported by media portals, Google has already started working on this device. The new Pixel 5a phone will be a successor of the Pixel 4a device.

The Google Pixel phone has reportedly been codenamed ‘barbette' and ‘passport'. As per reports, this device will be foldable. According to the internal document, the tech giant is also set to launch two other devices in addition to the Pixel 5a. These devices have reportedly been codenamed as ‘raven' and ‘oriole'. According to some speculations, these code names have been attributed to Google Pixel 6 series devices that might be launched next year. Further, the internal document has labelled the Google Pixel foldable phone and the speculated 6 series devices as ‘Q4 2021'. This label seems to hint at the launch year i.e. 2021.

Twitter leaks:

Some people have shared Twitter leaks about the new Google Pixel phone. Some of the leaks also showcase the design of the new Google Pixel 5a. You can check out one of the leaks here:

Pays to keep your eyes open on a walk. pic.twitter.com/ppPIIzf1Of — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2020

Statements by Google Executive, Mario Queiroz:

According to some speculations, the Google pixel foldable has been under wraps since last year. As of last year, Mario Queiroz, Google Executive informed Cnet that the tech giant Google was experimenting with foldable devices. However, he said that they were not keen on launching their first foldable phone very soon.

Last year, he also expressed his thoughts about foldable phones. At the time, Mario Queiroz felt that there wasn’t a clear use case for such phones at that point in time. Further, he also felt that such models weren’t ready for prime time. He also said that such phones needed improved use cases instead of just having larger screens. As of last year, Google filed a patent for a foldable smartphone prototype design. This patent showcased an inward-folding display.

Google I/O 2019 keynote:

Last year, Google made an announcement of its new foldable devices at the Google I/O 2019 keynote. One of the officials said that the tech giant was excited for its upcoming foldable phone models. Further, it was mentioned that these models would have an Android operating system.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of twitter account @VikramSingh033