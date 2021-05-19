Google Pixel 6 Release Date Potentially Teased At Google I/O Keynote

Google may have indirectly teased about the latest Google Pixel 6 release date during the I/O 2021 keynote. This gave rise to even more speculations as this topic became a trend fair on Twitter right away. Although Google goes to several lengths to steer clear from leaks, detailed renders of the smartphone have been omnipresent across social media platforms. Here's everything you need to know about the tentative Google Pixel 6 release date.

Google Pixel 6 release date

During the Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant came up with an impressive Android 12 presentation where a possible launch date was suggested. September 30 was displayed proudly on one of the slides, catching the attention of witnesses instantly. Moreover, Google is known to release its new smartphones by the end of September or the first week of October. Keeping that in mind, fans are expecting the Google Pixel 6 release date to coincide with the date mentioned in the presentation. Since the presentation was about Android 12 in the first place, it is safe to assume that the titular smartphone may roll out around the same time frame.

Google Pixel 6 Price (Expected)

The Pixel 5 smartphone was launched at $699, however, many experts believe that the Google Pixel 6 price in India is likely to be around $799 that is Rs 58,000. Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to be launched in two storage and RAM variants that is Google Pixel 6 128 GB + 6 GB RAM and 256 GB + 8 GB RAM.

Google Pixel 6 Specifications (Expected)

Operating System - Android v11

Ram - 6 GB & 8 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (5nm)

Display - 6.2 inches (15.74 cm) P-OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2240 Pixels

Pixel Density - 444 ppi

Storage - 128 GB

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear Set up: 16 MP Primary + 16 MP Wide & Ultra Wide Angle + 12 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 12.2 MP + 16 MP

Battery - 4500 mAh Li-Polymer

Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Internal Memory - 128 GB & 256 GB

IMAGE: RENDERSBYIAN TWITTER