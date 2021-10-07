Google Pixel 6 To Be Launched On October 19, 2021, Read Details Here

After months of rumours and leaks, Google has finally announced the launch date for its latest Pixel phone. The event is called Pixel Fall Launch and is going to take place on October 19, 2021, at 10:30 PM IST. In this event, Google will launch two new smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro version. The two new smartphones will be the first to feature Google's Tensor chips for mobile. Keep reading to know more about the device.

Google has also designed a dedicated webpage for the launch of Pixel 6 smartphones. The design of the webpage is very similar to the tone of Pixel 6 teasers and features the front view of the smartphone in the centre of the screen. While on the webpage, a user can press the spacebar to change the theme and of visual elements and music playing in the background. Additionally, the webpage also confirms the launch date of the smartphone to be October 19, 2021.

The Google Pixel 6 will come with a unique horizontal camera alignment

Over the past few months, the Alphabet-owned company has teased the Pixel 6 lineup extensively. The most unique aspect of the device is the horizontal camera bar at the back panel that runs along with the width of the device. The Pixel 6 is said to arrive with a 6.4" FHD+ 90 Hz display and the Pixel 6 Pro is said to arrive with a 6.7" QHD+ 120 Hz display. Pixel 6 Pro might feature a triple rear camera setup which is said to consist of an ultra-wide angle lens, a 4x telephoto lens and a primary wide-angle lens. The Pixel 6 might skip the 4x telephoto lens and feature the other two sensors.

According to a report by This is Tech Today, the price of the Pixel 6 is leaked to be around $750 and that of the Pixel 6 Pro is leaked to be around $1039. The report also mentions that it is the same source that revealed that the Pixel 6 launch date will be October 19, 2021, and the device will go on sale from October 28, 2021. However, there is no word on the launch of the smartphone in India. Last year, the Pixel 5 was not launched in the country and there is a high chance that it might happen this year as well.