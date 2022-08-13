Google Pixel 6a comes with 60Hz display, but supports up to 90Hz refresh rate: Report

Google Pixel 6a was released last month and the device is up for grabs on Flipkart. However, hardly two weeks from the launch, users and developers are highlighting the issues with the device. First, reviewers highlighted that the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6a is accepting unregistered fingerprints. Now, there is a lot of buzz about the Pixel 6a's refresh rate.

Pixel 6a is capping the refresh rate at 60Hz?

According to developer Nathan who goes by the username @TheLunarixus, the Google Pixel 6a's display is can refresh at up to 90 times per second. However, the widely available Pixel 6a units do not support 90Hz refresh rate; instead, their refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. Further, it has also been revealed that the Samsung display on the Pixel 6a is capable of refreshing at 120Hz. Soon after Nathan tweeted the picture of the Pixel 6a running at 90Hz display, Mishal Rehman explained that he flashed his Pixel 6a with a new display driver and it unlocked the higher refresh rate as an option called "smooth display."

However, Rehman also warns users that they should not get their hopes high as he is not sure whether the smartphone actually supports a 90Hz refresh rate or the modified driver he tested it with is just overclocking the 60Hz display. Further, he cannot guarantee whether the higher refresh rate is causing any damage to the device or not. It is important to mention that by default, Pixel 6a does not have an option to run it on 90Hz or 120Hz, a feature that is available on other phones in the segment.

Okay, first of all, I couldn't get my own Pixel 6a to run at 90Hz. The modified display driver that I installed by flashing the vendor_boot image provided by @TheLunarixus indeed exposed a new 2400x1080@90Hz display mode. The "Smooth display" option also got unlocked. pic.twitter.com/wAhJV9Ntsr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2022

Pixel 6a overview

To recall, the Google Pixel 6a was announced at the I/O conference held earlier this year. The smartphone comes with Googles Tensor, the chipset that powers Google flagship smartphones, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users get a 6.14-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate to interact with the device. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP), and on the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. Like the previous Pixel A series devices, the smartphone is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance and camera quality