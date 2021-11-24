Google Pixel 6a might come with Google Tensor chipset, camera details tipped

Go is reportedly working on an affordable smartphone that will be a part of the latest Pixel 6 series. As mentioned in a previous report, the smartphone will be called Google Pixel 6a and will come with mid-tier specifications. In a new report, more details about the Google Pixel 6a have been revealed, including the processor of the smartphone and a few specifications.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, renders of Google Pixel 6a surfaced online. While the renders revealed a lot about the looks and design of the smartphone, there was no information regarding hardware. According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Pixel 6a will come with the same processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For those catching up, Google launched a new processor with their Pixel 6 series of smartphones, called Google Tensor GS101.

Google Pixel 6a will have similar camera capabilities as the Pixel 6

If the report is to be believed, Google Tensor will bring along multiple features from the flagship smartphones from Google including Live HDR, Magic Eraser tool for the camera, multitasking capabilities and more. As previous Pixel 'a' devices have come with a less-capable processor as found on the main device, the Google Pixel 6a will be the first to feature a flagship processor. Having the Google Tensor processor in an affordable smartphone would give more users a chance to experience Google's device.

Further, the report also talks about the camera sensor on the Google Pixel 6a. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature the same image sensor that has been deployed in Pixel devices since 2018 - the Sony IMX363 (12.2MP). The sensor has been featured in Google's previous smartphones from the Pixel 3 to the relatively new Pixel 5a 5G. However, that should not be a dealbreaker as Google compensates for the lack of hardware through its photographic algorithm that competes with some of the best in the industry.

Along with the primary camera, the Google Pixel 6a is also expected to have a secondary wide-angle lens, namely the Sony IMX 386. Additionally, Pixel 6a is also expected to have the same front camera as the Pixel 6. As mentioned in the previous report, the Google Pixel 6a is expected to come with a 6.2" punch-hole display. The back panel of the smartphone is said to resemble the back panel on Google Pixel 6.

Image: Onleaks/91mobiles