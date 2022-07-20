Google Pixel 6a Might Launch In India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro; Details Inside

The Google Pixel 6a, successor to the Pixel 5a, will be up for pre-orders in the United States and a few other markets from July 21, 2022, i.e., tomorrow. Ahead of the global release, fans and enthusiasts are wondering about the Google Pixel 6a India launch date. Although we don't have an official word from the company yet, Indian tipsters have shared some information related to the smartphone.

On July 18, 2022, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared via his Twitter account that the Pixel 6a's Indian variant will be launched at a price of around Rs. 37,000. To recall, the official price of the smartphone for its U.S. variant is $449, which roughly translates to Rs. 35,904. Another tipster Sahil Karoul claims that the Pixel 6a will launch in India on Thursday, July 21, 2022, which happens to align with the global release date of the smartphone.

Google introduced Pixel 6A at $449 that comes with a 6.1-inch display and a real tone camera which showcases the real tone of pictures. The phone's camera comes with a feature of a magic eraser (a photo editing tool) and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 6A phone comes in three colours and people can start ordering Google Pixel 6A from June 21. Notably, the company also assured to support the Pixel 6A with five years of security updates.

Google Pixel Buds Pro pre-order and release date

Back in June, Google responded to a Tweet from a netizen, mentioning that the "Pixels Buds Pro will be available on July 28, 2022, across 13 countries including India." While the tweet confirmed that the Pixel Buds Pro will be released in India along with the global markets, the pre-order availability details were not disclosed until recently, when Google responsed to another user on social media.

Commenting on the user going by the name, Eric Ross' query on Facebook, Google wrote, "Pre-order opens on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022" in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and Spain (in the order mentioned by Google). The Indian release and the pre-order availability of the Pixel Buds Pro is in line with the global launch.