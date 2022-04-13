Google Pixel 6a Receives FCC Certification; Smartphone Likely To Launch Soon

Rumours about Google Pixel 6a have been circling on the internet for a long time now. Like the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6a is going to be an affordable smartphone in the Pixel 6 series. Although the company has not confirmed anything related to the smartphone yet, Pixel 6a has recently passed through certification in the United States, hinting at the launch timeline of the smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartphone from Google.

The Google Pixel 6a recently got certified by the Federal Communications Commission, United States. It is a federal agency of the US that maintains jurisdiction over communications and related services. Any company that has to launch a smartphone has to get it certified by the FCC.

The Google Pixel 6a certification was spotted by Droid Life. From what it looks like, Google is ready to hit the market with its latest affordable smartphone soon.

Google Pixel 6a may launch soon

Previously, smartphones like Google Pixel 5a appeared on the FCC roughly about a month prior to the launch in the United States. To make things more interesting, Google is about to host its annual technology event called Google I/O 2022 in the month of May. Joining all the points, Google might launch the Pixel 6a at the annual developer's conference held by the company which is about a month away.

However, Google might delay the launch of Pixel 6a as well. Let's not forget that the company is also working on a Pixel smartwatch which should launch sometime this year as well. Earlier, known tipster Jon Prosser shared that the Pixel Watch could be launched on 26 May 2022, which as per the latest updates, is after the Google I/O 2022 launch. In his tweet, Prosser mentioned that Google is known for pushing back launch dates.

Google Pixel 6a design and specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 6a might come with a similar design as that of the Google Pixel 6. On the front, the device has a centrally located punch-hole display for housing the selfie camera. Overall, the front panel has a rather boxy appearance with the screen curving ever-so-slightly around the corners. In pursuit of making the smartphone look like the Google Pixel 6, Google may go with the horizontal visor camera layout on the Pixel 6a. However, the two rear-facing cameras are situated at the top left corner of the device.