Google Pixel 6a renders surface online: Check design and expected specifications

Before their launch, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro were the most discussed smartphones on the internet, owing to the new camera visor on the back and its flagship nature. While both the smartphone have performed decently since launch, there have been a number of problems faced by the users, including screen tint issues, residual light on the display and more. Nevertheless, Google has been addressing all the issues and is providing plausible solutions as well.

While Google is hardly done with their flagship smartphones' launch, renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a have surfaced online. Pixel 6a is going to be an affordable smartphone from the Pixel 6 lineup that will come with mid-tier specifications. According to the published renders by 91mobiles (courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer also known as OnLeaks), the smartphone is going to have a 6.2" flat display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual rear-facing cameras and more.

Google Pixel 6a design and specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 6a might come with a similar design as that of Google Pixel 6. On the front, the device has a centrally located punch-hole display for housing the selfie camera. Overall, the front panel has a rather boxy appearance with the screen curving ever-so-slightly around the corners. In pursuit of making the smartphone look like Google Pixel 6, Google may go with the horizontal visor camera layout on the Pixel 6a. However, the two rear-facing cameras are situated at the top left corner of the device.

Since the flash is usually placed along with the cameras module, it looks slightly odd in the right corner of the visor. The device will come in a dual-tone colour scheme, along with a toned-down Google logo in the centre of the back panel. The official specifications of the smartphone are not out yet and it is expected that the device will be an improvement over the Pixel 5a. The Google Pixel 6a might come with a Snapdragon 778G processor, as the Pixel 5a had a Snapdragon 765G. As far as the camera is concerned, the Pixel 6a should have the Magic Eraser tool. It might feature the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as well, which was originally found in the Pixel 6.

(Image: Onleaks/91mobiles)