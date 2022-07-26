Google Pixel 6a Unlocks With Unauthorised Fingerprint Inputs, Raises Security Concerns

Google recently launched the Pixel 6a 6G in India. The smartphone comes with the same Google Tensor chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series and offers flagship mobile photography at Rs. 43,999. However, just like the Pixel 6 series, reviewers are coming across issues and bugs in the device. Most recently, it has been figured out that the Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner unlocks the smartphone with unregistered inputs.

Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner unlocks with non-registered fingerprints

First spotted by Beebom and then confirmed by 91Mobiles, the Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner has a security bug. Apparently, the smartphone can be unlocked with non-registered fingerprints as well, which makes it insecure for usage. Popular tech YouTuber Geekyranjit has also posted a video on his YouTuber channel, showing how the Pixel 6a unlocks with his right thumb (registered) as well as his left thumb (unregistered). Although, the YouTuber also showed that his family members were not able to unlock the phone with their fingerprints.

At the moment, it is not known whether the issue is caused due to a problem with the hardware of the Pixel 6a or a software glitch. For those who are catching up, in-display fingerprint scanners have been around for almost four years now and almost every other smartphone has them. It is a security feature that prevents unauthorised access to users' smartphones. However, if the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6a 5G can be unlocked with non-registered prints as well, it is not a safe device.

Pixel 6a overview

To recall, the Google Pixel 6a was announced at the I/O conference held earlier this year. The smartphone comes with Googles Tensor, the chipset that powers Google flagship smartphones, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users get a 6.14-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate to interact with the device. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP), and on the front panel, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. Like the previous Pixel A series devices, the smartphone is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance and camera quality