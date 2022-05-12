Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro: Here's What To Expect From Upcoming Flagships From Google

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been in the news for quite some time. Most recently, Google has teased smartphones at its I/O 2022. During the annual event, Google revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones, which is very similar to the renders that have appeared in the recent past. Apart from that, Google also revealed a major spoiler regarding the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Keep reading to find out more details about the upcoming flagships from Google.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro made an appearance at the Google I/O 2022. While the company did not reveal much, it has confirmed that both smartphones will be powered by the second generation of Google Tensor chipset. According to a report by 9To5Google, the processor will feature a modem from Samsung. While the company has already revealed the design of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both the models are identical to their predecessors, except for minor changes in the camera visor on the back.

Last month, known tipster @Shadow_Leak leaked the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro. According to the leakster, the smartphone is codenamed 'Panther.' It will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and feature a triple rear camera (also seen in the official images released by Google). Out of the box, the smartphone will come with Android 13. The major highlight of the smartphone, which has been confirmed by Google is that it will feature the second-generation Tensor processor.

That said, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should offer a significant performance bump over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Recently, Google has filed a patent for an under-display selfie camera, and hence, it is being speculated that the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro might feature the technology. Additionally, the upcoming smartphones are expected to feature the same camera sensors as their predecessors.

While the Google Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup, the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera setup. Both the smartphones will be released later this year, probably in the month of October. More details about the smartphones including detailed specs and price should surface on the internet in the coming days.