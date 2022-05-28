Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro's Display Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Read Specifications

At Google I/O 2022, the company announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These devices will be released by Google later this year. However, since their announcement, a lot of information about the two smartphones has surfaced on the internet. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has created new display drivers for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These drivers are tagged with "C10" and "P10" denotations which the publication says represent the codenames of the two smartphones, Cheetah and Panther respectively. It is the new display drivers that reveal the specifications of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's display.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro display details

Reportedly, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with a 1080 x 2400 and 1440 x 3120 pixels display respectively. In addition, the non-Pro model will support a refresh rate of 90Hz while, the Pro model will support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Is this an update over the Pixel 6 series? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's displays are the same as that of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The publication has also found out that the Pixel 7 Series will use the same Samsung panels called S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3.

Last month, known tipster @Shadow_Leak leaked the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro. According to the leakster, the smartphone is codenamed 'Panther.' It will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and feature a triple rear camera (also seen in the official images released by Google). Out of the box, the smartphone will come with Android 13. The major highlight of the smartphone, which has been confirmed by Google is that it will feature the second-generation Tensor processor. The tipster's claims corroborate the recent information that has turned up.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should offer a significant performance bump over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Recently, Google has filed a patent for an under-display selfie camera, and hence, it is being speculated that the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro might feature the technology. Additionally, the upcoming smartphones are expected to feature the same camera sensors as their predecessors.