Google Pixel 7 Pro could feature a brighter display than predecessor: Tipster

Google Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly feature a new Samsung S6E3HC4 panel. Although the panel has the same resolution as the one used on the Pixel 6 Pro, Android 13 beta's source code suggests that the display on the Pixel 7 Pro will be slightly brighter than that on the Pixel 6 Pro. Tipster Mishaal Rahman noticed the new piece of code, which suggests that Pixel 7 Pro might achieve up to 600 nits of brightness in the manual mode, which is about 20% higher than what users could set on Pixel 6 Pro.

Further, the tipster also suggests that the Pixel 7 Pro's auto mode could take the maximum brightness up to 1200 nits, which is almost 50% higher than the Pixel 6 Pro. In addition, the new S6E3HC4 panel could support advanced features like HLG imagery and HDR10. The refresh rate on Pixel 7 Pro could vary from 10Hz to 120Hz and the display might also support a native FHD resolution mode for increasing the effective battery life.

Google Pixel 7 might offer similar performance as Google Pixel 6

As per the Telegram Channel (via Android Police), Google might use the same low-performance/high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores as those on the Google Pixel 6. Additionally, we also have a hint that next year's Pixel 7a is codenamed 'Felix.' Those who have been following the developments related to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro must know that the devices are codenamed "Panther" and "Cheetah." That was all the information available in the boot logs of the Pixel 7 Pro that was available with folks at Google News. More information about the device should surface on the internet in the coming days.

The report also mentions that the Pixel 7 Pro uses a Samsung S6E3HC4 display, which seems to be an upgrade over the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel used on the Pixel 6 series last year. While the improvements might not be drastic, this contradicts the previous reports that suggested that the Pixel 7 series will use the same display as the Pixel 6 series. As far as the processor in Pixel 7 Pro is concerned, which by the way is supposed to be the successor of Google Tensor launched with Pixel 6, it seems like Google won't change a lot.