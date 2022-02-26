Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Surface Online, Showcase Familiar Design

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's renders have surfaced online and those who own or have seen the Pixel 6 series will immediately recognise the design. That is because these renders showcase Pixel 7 in a similar design as the last year's Pixel 6. The renders have been leaked by three different sources, and all of them seem to have a similar design. Keep reading to know more about the Pixel 7 design.

As mentioned earlier, the renders have been leaked by three sources, including @Onleaks via SmartPrix, @Onleaks via Carhp and @xleaks7 via ChooseBestTech. While the first and the third have shared CAD images which contains the initial design of the upcoming smartphone, the second shows coloured images of the smartphone, which is perhaps the best look at it as of now. have a look at the Pixel 7 leaked design render below.

Image: Onleaks via Smartprix

As seen here, the Pixel 7 Pro has the same design language as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The large horizontal camera visor on the rear panel seems to have retained its place. Another detail that can be observed here is the size of the camera lenses, which appears fairly larger than those on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. While this could indicate an improvement in the upcoming Pixel smartphone, not much is known at the moment. It is worth mentioning that these renders have been leaked immediately after reports about the development of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro surfaced online.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro under development

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has already started work on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will be launched later this year. These devices are understood to have "Cheetah" and "Panther" as their codename. Additionally, the report also mentions the name of the processor that will power these devices, which is the Google Tensor GS201 SoC. The chipset is codenamed "Cloudripper." Further, the chipset will have a Samsung Exynos 5300 modern. The publication discovered these details after the release of Google's Android 13 developer preview. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: GOOGLE