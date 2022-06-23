Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor 2 chip might not be a significant upgrade over Pixel 6

In May 2022, Google officially annoucned the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro which is going to be launched later this year. While the company did not reveal any details or specifications about the smartphones, it did release official images. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share the same look and feel as the Pixel 6 series but the bigger question is, will the smartphones offer a significant upgrade over their predecessors?

From the looks of it, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not seem to be a big upgrade over the Pixel 6 series. As per a new report by Android Police, the people who run a Telegram channel called Google News recently came across someone who had a prototype of the unreleased phones and they have extracted quite a lot of information about the device until Google bricked it. Nevertheless, Google News was able to get its hands on some significant information about the device.

Google Pixel 7 might offer similar performance as Google Pixel 6

As per the Telegram Channel (via Android Police), Google might use the same low-performance/high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores as those on the Google Pixel 6. Additionally, we also have a hint that next year's Pixel 7a is codenamed 'Felix.' Those who have been following the developments related to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro must know that the devices are codenamed "Panther" and "Cheetah." That was all the information available in the boot logs of the Pixel 7 Pro that was available with folks at Google News. More information about the device should surface on the internet in the coming days.

The report also mentions that the Pixel 7 Pro uses a Samsung S6E3HC4 display, which seems to be an upgrade over the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel used on the Pixel 6 series last year. While the improvements might not be drastic, this contradicts the previous reports that suggested that the Pixel 7 series will use the same display as the Pixel 6 series. As far as the processor in Pixel 7 Pro is concerned, which by the way is supposed to be the successor of Google Tensor launched with Pixel 6, it seems like Google won't change a lot.