Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor 2 chip might not be a significant upgrade over Pixel 6

In May 2022, Google officially annoucned the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro which is going to be launched later this year. While the company did not reveal any details or specifications about the smartphones, it did release official images. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share the same look and feel as the Pixel 6 series but the bigger question is, will the smartphones offer a significant upgrade over their predecessors?
From the looks of it, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not seem to be a big upgrade over the Pixel 6 series. As per a new report by Android Police, the people who run a Telegram channel called Google News recently came across someone who had a prototype of the unreleased phones and they have extracted quite a lot of information about the device until Google bricked it. Nevertheless, Google News was able to get its hands on some significant information about the device.
As per the Telegram Channel (via Android Police), Google might use the same low-performance/high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores as those on the Google Pixel 6. Additionally, we also have a hint that next year's Pixel 7a is codenamed 'Felix.' Those who have been following the developments related to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro must know that the devices are codenamed "Panther" and "Cheetah." That was all the information available in the boot logs of the Pixel 7 Pro that was available with folks at Google News. More information about the device should surface on the internet in the coming days.
The report also mentions that the Pixel 7 Pro uses a Samsung S6E3HC4 display, which seems to be an upgrade over the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel used on the Pixel 6 series last year. While the improvements might not be drastic, this contradicts the previous reports that suggested that the Pixel 7 series will use the same display as the Pixel 6 series. As far as the processor in Pixel 7 Pro is concerned, which by the way is supposed to be the successor of Google Tensor launched with Pixel 6, it seems like Google won't change a lot.