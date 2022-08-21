Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are rumoured to launch soon and while the company has revealed quite a lot of details about the smartphone, an early hands-on video reveals a lot more about the devices. Popular technology YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently uploaded a video on his channel titled "Google Pixel 7 + Pixel 7 Pro Early Hands On" and in the video, he seems to have the pre-launch, dummy models of the upcoming flagships from Google.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro appear in a YouTube video

Such models are often shared with developers and third-party case manufacturers to give them a proper idea of the looks and dimensions of the phone. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shown by the YouTuber were not bootable, i.e. they did not have an operating system installed on them. However, the main highlight of the video was not the specifications of the smartphone, but how it looks and compares with the previous Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As seen in the video, the vanilla Pixel 7 could be smaller than the Pixel 6 launched last year. Further, the Pixel 7 Pro is almost identical to the Pixel 6 Pro, in terms of screen size. The main difference between boh the series seems to be the design of the camera visor. While the Pixel 6 had a glass finish on the camera module, the Pixel 7 has a metallic finish, which is quite distinctive in itself.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release date leaked

Known tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be up for pre-orders starting October 6, 2022. Prosser also suggests that the launch event may be held on the same day. Further, the flagship smartphones from Google will release n October 13, 2022. It is important to mention that Prosser is one of the most reliable sources as he predicted the launch date of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro accurately.