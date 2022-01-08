Google Pixel Foldable Codenamed 'Pipit 'appears On Geekbench; Check Benchmark Scores Here

Foldable is the new buzzword in the smartphone industry. Smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 have been a big hit. Other companies such as Apple and Google are also rumoured to be working on a foldable smartphone and enthusiasts might get to see a new foldable soon. Apparently, the Google foldable smartphone codenamed Pipit has been spotted on a Geekbench listing.

After the initial development stage of a smartphone, manufacturers run benchmarking tests on the device to check its performance. From the initial scores, the companies get an idea of the overall performance of a smartphone and how it compares to others. That being said, Geekbench is one of the most popular benchmarking platforms out there. A lot of smartphones, including the recent OnePlus 10 Pro appear on the platform before launch, revealing an overall performance score and some specifications.

Google Pixel foldable appears on Geekbench

The Google Pixel smartphone codenamed Pipit has recently appeared on Geekbench 4. The name of the model as mentioned in the listing is "Google Pipit." The device that appeared for the benchmarking test was running on Android 12 and feature 12GB of RAM, 11.32 out of which was available to use. Additionally, the listing also reveals that the device is equipped with an octa-core processor with the name "ARM ARMv8" whose base frequency is 1.80 GHz.

Coming to the benchmark scores, the Google Pipit scores 4811 points in the single-core test and 11,349 in the multi-core test. Upon comparing these cores with Google's latest Pixel 6, they are more or less the same. The Google Pixel 6 scores about 4,750 points on the single-core test and 11,349 points on the multi-core test. It is also being speculated that the Google Pipit foldable smartphone will feature the same processor as the Google Pixel 6, i.e. Tensor SoC.

Back in November 2021, it was 9to5google that discovered the codename of the upcoming Google Pixel foldable device. According to the publication, it discovered the name in the files associated with the latest version of the Google Camera app. Additionally, the report also mentioned that the Pixel foldable smartphone will feature the camera sensors of an older series of the smartphone by Google, the Google Pixel 5.