Google Pixel foldable smartphone might be called Notepad: Report

Google's upcoming Pixel foldable smartphone may have finally got a name. According to a recent report, the smartphone will be called Pixel Notepad and will feature a smaller form factor like the Oppo Find N. Additionally, the smartphone might be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is one of the most popular foldable smartphones in the international market. Keep reading to know more about Google foldable smartphone or the Google Pixel Notepad.

According to a report by 9to5google, the upcoming Google foldable smartphone will be called Google Pixel Notepad. The publication cites a trustworthy source in its report and says that Pixel Notepad will be the working brand name for the upcoming Google foldable smartphone. Previously, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench along with the codename "Pipit" which was also found in the files associated with Android 12L.

Google foldable smartphone might be more affordable than Galaxy Z Fold 3

Apart from the name of the Google Pixel foldable smartphone, the report also happens to mention the price of the upcoming device. As per the report, the Google Pixel Notepad would be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which retails for $1,799. If that happens and Google released a foldable smartphone priced less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it might gain popularity immediately.

As far as the availability of the smartphone is concerned, the report recalls how there was a month-long gap between the launch of Pixel 4a in the United States and the global debut of the smartphone. It also mentions that interested buyers around the world might have to wait for the smartphone to arrive in their region, roughly for a month or even longer. That being said, the final price and the availability of the smartphone will be revealed with the official announcement of the smartphone.

Most recently, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone appeared on a Geekbench test. The benchmark platform also revealed some specifications of the smartphone, hinting at the presence of an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone that appeared on Geekbench was codenamed 'Google Pipit', which is considered as the misname for the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphones. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: Oppo