Google Pixel Foldable smartphone size shows up in Android 12L Beta, smaller than expected

The Google Pixel foldable smartphone might look like the recently launched compact foldable Oppo Find N. Over the years, Google has been working on a smartphone with a flexible display that can be folded in half. While the current foldable smartphones market is largely dominated by Samsung with the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3, other companies are trying to catch up.

Most recently, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone appeared on a Geekbench test. The benchmark platform also revealed some specifications of the smartphone, hinting at the presence of an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone that appeared on Geekbench was codenamed 'Google Pipit', which is considered as the misname for the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphones.

Google Pixel Foldable might have a smaller form-factor

According to a recent report by 9To5Google, the Android 12L Beta 2 contains animations related to the Google Pixel foldable. While the animations look similar to what appears on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, they are designed to guide the users about inserting their SIM card into the Google Pixel foldable. As mentioned in the report, the code used for this animation also contains a reference to the Google Pixel foldable's codename, 'Pipit'.

For those catching up, Android 12L Beta 2 is an unreleased version of Android that has been built especially for devices with a long screen. From the looks of it, the animation seems to be guiding a user about where to insert the SIM card on a Google Pixel foldable. Interestingly, the animation also happens to outline the body of the smartphone, which resembles none of the current Google Pixel phones.

As seen in the image attached below, the SIM insertion animation features a rather small foldable smartphone with the volume rockers located on the right edge and the foldable hinge on the left. Currently, such a form factor is available in a smartphone launched by the company Oppo, called Oppo Find N. In comparison with other foldable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 built on a 22.5:18 aspect ratio, the Google Pixel Foldable appears to be smaller in height and built on the aspect ratio of 8.4:9 (nearly a square when unfolded).

(Image: 9To5Google)