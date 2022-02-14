Google To Release Material You For More Android Devices In 2022

Material You was one of the key features of Android 12. The feature automatically adjusts the theme colour in an Android smartphone according to the wallpaper selected by users. That being said, Google has recently announced that the Material You design language is coming to more smartphones. Keep reading to know more about Google's plans for releasing Material You to smartphones launched in 2022.

In an official post, Rohan Shah, Product Manager on Android says that with the release of Android 12, a new design language called Material You was launched. It made the Android experience more fluid and allowed personalization for users. Material You contains dynamic touch ripple, smooth scrolling experience and a spacious layout of text and icons. However, the highlight of the new design language is the dynamic colour feature that allows users to pick their favourite wallpaper and the entire user interface picks the theme colour to adjust accordingly.

Material You is coming to more smartphones in 2022

While Material You has been limited to a few devices since its launch with Android 12, Google is planning to launch the new design language for users on a wide range of smartphones, including Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno and more. "With Material You, personalization is now a defining trait of Android that our ecosystem will continue building on for years to come." However, a release date or timeline has not been released by the company yet.

As the Material You design will be available on more smartphones, users would want to know more about the feature. Hence, the Material team at Google has published a detailed post on how to set up Material You for a smartphone, which includes guides to get started with Views or Jetpack Compose for developers are well as regular users. Developers have a chance to leverage the Material You design by Google and create more appealing applications.

The Material You design language has already been released for Google Workspace applications. The update is in line with Google's attempts of refreshing the user interface with Android 12. Overall, the new operating system will include big buttons, breathing colours, smoother animations and other changes. The Material You design system brings subtle changes to the colour schemes of Google Workspace applications. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: GOOGLE