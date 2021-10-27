Here's How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Your IPhone To Android 12 Device

WhatsApp chats are something that is dear to the majority of the population. However, for iPhone users, transferring chats from their devices to Android phones has always been a headache. Google has now stepped up to ease this process as it recently announced that the feature to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone will be offered to all Android 12 devices including Google Pixel smartphones. This is a major update as previously, transfer from an iPhone was only allowed to Samsung devices.

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android

To transfer your chats to your Android, all you will need is a lightning-to-USB cable. Now if you have any Android 12 device, like Pixel 6 or Pixel Pro, just connect both the devices which will lead you to a QR on your iPhone during the initial setup of your Android device. Once the code is scanned, you can transfer all the conversations and media to your new device. Although it is worth mentioning that only the users of Android 12 will be able to retrieve their data. Once the transfer is complete, Android 12 devices will simply copy the chats and no messages will be received on the iPhone afterwards.

A report by ANI stated that the GSM Arena has assured of secure data transfer from one device to another saying that Google has closely worked with WhatsApp that the user data will remain safe and out of other person's reach. This new announcement comes just two days after it was revealed that WhatsApp Business Accounts will get an option to display status through profile pictures.

More about the new update on WhatsApp business

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new way for business accounts to show their status update. The new feature in the works will allow users to view a business profile's status updates by tapping on the account's profile picture on the info page. Like other reported updates, the feature is being rolled out for beta testers and will be available for other users when it is tested.

After the feature is available, users will see two options when they tap on the profile picture of a business - view profile photo and view status. It is said that WhatsApp will retain its standard method to view both a business profile's and a personal profile's status, which is by going into the Status section.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock)