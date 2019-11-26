Honor V30 Pro, V30 Launched With 40MP Triple Rear Cameras And 5G Support 

Huawei subsidiary Honor launched its next-generation flagship phones, aka Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro, in China on Tuesday. As expected, both the phones pack top-tier specs including a 40MP triple rear camera setup, dual punch-hole display, and 5G support. As is usually the norm with all its V-series phones, Honor is likely to launch the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro as the Honor View 30 and Honor View 30 Pro in global markets early next year – there’s no official word on that yet though.

Honor V30, V30 Pro cameras

While the Honor V20 came with a single punch hole selfie camera (the Honor V20 was in fact the first smartphone in the world to pack such a display cutout), the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro come with two punch-hole selfie cameras – sort of like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. One of them is a 32MP sensor while the other is 8MP paired with an ultrawide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

Both the phones pack a triple rear camera setup with a whopping 40MP Sony IMX600 main sensor with Dual Optical Image Stabilization and laser Autofocus. While in the Pro, it sits behind a f/1.6 lens, in the vanilla V30, it sits behind a f/1.8 lens. Also, while the Pro has a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera (f/2.2), the vanilla V30 has an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera (f/2.4). Both the phones have the same 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom to complete the package.

Honor V30, V30 Pro 5G

The real star of the show, however, is Huawei’s Kirin 990 processor which is also seen inside Huawei’s new Mate 30-series phones. This entails in both the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro getting 5G support. The Kirin 990 uses a 7nm (7nm+ in the Pro) FinFET Plus EUV node by TSMC. It has an 8 core CPU – with 2x big Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.86GHz, 2x middle Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.36GHz and 4x small Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.95GHz. The Kirin 990 further has a Mali-G76 GPU. While the Pro has an integrated modem, the vanilla V30 uses the Balong 5000 modem for 5G.

Honor V30, V30 Pro spec check, pricing

Elsewhere, both the phones come with a 6.57-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display and side-mounted fingerprint scanners for biometrics. There’s up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside the phones is Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1. Both the phones are backed by a 4,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging – the Pro also gets 27W fast wireless charging.

The Honor V30 starts at CNY 3,299 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way to CNY 3,699 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Honor V30 Pro starts at CNY 3,899 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way to CNY 4,199 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Huawei’s current “situation” with the US government makes the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro’s foray into global markets challenging – since Huawei and resultantly Honor can’t outfit these thing with the Google Play Store and Google services.

