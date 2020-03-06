How To Block Number In Jio Phone Using JioChat And JioSecurity

Call blocking, also known as call screening or call rejection, is one of the widely used features which allows users to block incoming phone calls from a certain phone number. Jio phones, however, do not come with a dedicated feature to add contacts to the block list, although Jio users can still block contacts using another method that is available on the phone. Today, we will show you how to block a number on Jio phone.

How to block a number on Jio phone

*Note that this process only works when your data connection is turned on.

Step 1: Go to Menu

Step 2: Look up ‘Jio chat’ icon and tap on it

Step 3: You will be displayed with your phone’s contact list

Step 4: Click on ‘Option’ and go to ‘Setting’

Step 5: Click on the “Security and Privacy” option

Step 6: And you will see "Add" option at the left side bottom of your mobile screen

Step 7: Select the contacts that you wish to block and hit ‘OK’

You’re done. You have successfully blocked contact from your Jio phone.

To unblock a certain contact, you simply need to remove that contact from the block list.

How to block a number on Jio phone using JioSecurity

Jio also offers the contact block functionality to users through JioSecurity, although the feature only works with Android OS. The steps will also be applicable to Jio phone 3:

Step 1: Launch the JioSecurity app from the phone’s Home screen

Step 2: Swipe up and locate the Device screen

Step 3: Under Device screen, click on the ‘Call Blocking’ feature

Step 4: If you wish to block all calls and messages from the unknown numbers, you will need to select ‘Block all unknown callers’ from under the ‘Block List’ tab

Step 5: Select the contacts from the Call Log or Contacts list that you wish to add to the block list, and confirm by clicking on ‘OK’. To add more contacts to the block list, you will have to click on the new tab and simply type the number and the name, and click on the ‘Block’ option. Tap on the ‘OK’ button to confirm.

To unblock a certain contact from the block list, you simply need to go back to the ‘Call Blocking’ option and select the contacts that you wish to edit or remove from the list. Here, you may either edit the name of the contact or the phone number and click on ‘OK’ or click on the ‘Delete’ option to remove that contact from the Block List.

Image credits: Jio