How To Change Security Questions In Vivo Smartphones? A Step-by-step Guide

A smartphone contains some of the most important secrets that people generally do not share with their peers. However, that is the reason why many have to keep strong passwords, two-factor authentication, third-party apps, security questions and more to keep their data safe and hidden from others. The data could be anything such as text, image, video, document, chat, apps and more which is why saving it requires such extreme measures. However, some people who keep security questions to keep their phone safe often forget the answers. That is the reason why many Vivo users are wondering about how to change security questions in Vivo smartphones. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to change Security questions in Vivo (Privacy or App lock or File safe)?

For Funtouch OS 3.0 and higher version, there are two ways to change security questions for App lock and others. Here is how you can do it -

Open the Settings app in your Vivo smartphones and then go to the Fingerprint, face and password(Face and password)(Fingerprints and passwords)(Security) to disable the lock screen password.

Open the Settings app in your Vivo smartphones and then go to the Fingerprint, face and password(Face and password)(Fingerprints and passwords)(Security). There you will find the Privacy and app encryption option, click on disable the privacy password. Then reset the lock screen and Privacy password to change Set security questions.

For Funtouch OS 2.6 and lower version

Go to iManager and then scroll to find the Privacy option. There you need to choose the Touch Settings at the upper right corner and select Change security question, then you can change it.

How to change Security questions in Vivo (of Lock screen password)?

If you can access your phone -

For Funtouch OS 3.0 and higher version - Go to Settings and open the Fingerprint, face and password(Face and password)(Fingerprints and passwords)(Security) to disable Lock screen password Go to Settings and open the Fingerprint, face and password(Face and password)(Fingerprints and passwords)(Security) to disable Privacy and app encryption Reset your screen lock password and change the security or verification questions.

For Funtouch OS 2.6 and lower version - Go to Settings and open the Fingerprints and passwords(Security), and now find out the Lock screen password, and select None . Then you can reset your screen lock password and change the security or verification questions.



If you cannot access your phone, please take the receipt, warranty card and your ID to our service centre for further assistance.

Promo Image ~ Vivo Screengrab