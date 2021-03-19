How To Check Airtel Data Balance On Your Phone? Here Are The Steps

Airtel is one of the most popular mobile network and systems management companies in the world. Apart from providing telecom and broadband services, airtel also provides many other services such as servers for corporates. A large percentage of the Indian population uses Airtel as their service provider in telecom and broadband services. Read on to know how you can check airtel balance.

How to Check Airtel Balance?

There are two main ways through which you can check your Airtel balance for talktime and data limit. Firstly, you can check your balance by using special codes with your phone's calling keypad. Here are the steps on how you can check your balance with your phone. There are many USSD codes you can use to check the data and talk-time balance on your prepaid number.

To check Airtel's main talk time balance, dial *123# and a pop-up box will appear on the screen with many options like check balance, check data balance, recharge etc. You can select the check recharge option by pressing the button of the corresponding number of the option of check balance. Your balance will be displayed in the pop-up as shown above.

However, recharge packs these days come with unlimited talk time and daily data plans. So in case you don't see a visible balance but see an expiry date of the recharge pack, as shown in the image above, you will be able to make unlimited calls till your plan expires. If your balance expires or your pack runs out Airtel Prepaid customers can dial *141# to request a temporary loan for talk time to use in an emergency. This is then deducted from your next recharge. You can also check various offers for your number by dialling *121#.

How to Check Airtel Data Balance?

The process to check Airtel data balance is quite similar to the process of checking talk time balance. For checking your Airtel net balance, dial *123*8#. Your data balance will appear on the screen. Most of the recharge plans today give a daily data allowance anywhere from 1GB to 3GB in airtel. Postpaid plans can give higher data caps like 100-150GB per month or even unlimited, depending on the plan.

How to Check Airtel Data Balance in Airtel App?

Checking the data balance in the Airtel app is quite easy. All you have to do is download the Airtel thanks app and login into the app with your number and OTP. Once you login into the app, you will able to see the data balance of your account on the front page of the app itself. You can also use the app to recharge for your and other Airtel numbers.