How To Check Airtel Number? Use The USSD Codes To Easily Know Your Mobile Number

USSD codes come in handy when you need to get details from your handset, SIM card, or cellular/mobile network. These codes can be useful for system authentication, such as when you purchase an Android phone and want to check its IMEI number. To do so, you must dial a special USSD code. In this article, you will know about some of the most useful Airtel number checking code. Check out:

How to Check Airtel Number

Method 1 The easiest method to check your mobile number is to make use of USSD codes. Follow these steps mentioned below to find out the mobile number: The first step is to insert your SIM into the mobile phone. Your Airtel SIM code will have to be activated before you can proceed further as the code will not work on deactivated SIMs. Now open the dialer app that you use to make calls. Dial this USSD code: *282# Click on the call button. Now this will display a message on your screen with the mobile number of your current SIM.

Method 2 Another USSD code for this is: *121*1# The only difference this code has from the previous one is that it displays a message that has a special offer and after you click ok, it will show you another message with your Airtel mobile number.

Method 3 All the airtel users have the option to download and install 'my airtel app' from the Google play store. This app shows all kind of information related to their Airtel mobile number like currently active data plan, data balance, caller tunes, active services, activation and expiry details of various plans, and a lot more. Users can also easily check the mobile phone number from this app.



Useful Universal USSD Codes

IMEI Number of Android => *#06#

GPS System Test => *#*#1472365#*#*

Service For Google Talk => *#*#1472365#*#*

Reset Factory Date => *#*#8255#*#*

Current Firmware of SmartPhone => *#*#7780#*#*

Main Service Menu => *#*#197328640#*#*

General Information And Battery Info => *#*#4636#*#*

Power Button Change => *#*#7594#*#*

Testing Mode => *#0*#

Singal Status Service Mode => *#0011#

