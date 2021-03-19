How To Check Jio Data Balance? Here Are 4 Different Methods Along With Other USSD Codes

Reliance Jio has emerged as the leader of the telecom Industry and is seemingly unstoppable today. The telecom giant has played a vital role in accelerating the growth of digitization in India and is respected for it. Today, the majority of the Indian diaspora has switched to Jio from other networks due to its high-speed connectivity at relatively low prices. All in all, the telecom market is known to be the most competitive today thanks to Jio's competency. Since new subscribers turn up daily, here is a guide and a list of hacks for them on how to check Jio data balance along with some other important details.

How to check Jio data balance?

To check Jio balance, users can adhere to four different methods. The first method involves the MyJio app. Those who are completely new to Jio need to first install the MyJio app on their phones from Google or Apple store and register their account. To register, the user will need to submit their mobile number and fill an OTP for verification, post which they will be able to access the app. The user can check Jio balance on the homepage itself along with active plan details and how much data Jio net balance is left.

One can even check balance through the website. Open jio.com on the browser and enter a mobile number to access its data, which will be provided at the top of the webpage itself. An easy way to access data balance is by simply dialling the code *333#. The user can also send "MBAL" to number 55333 via SMS to receive the balance on it. Following are some helpful USSD codes and SMS numbers that is advised to save for future occasions.