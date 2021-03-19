How To Check Jio Postpaid Balance? Here Are 3 Ways To Check Jio Postpaid Balance

The telecommunications business in India was run by a few select companies until Jio joined the scene and completely changed the game. Now every company promotes similar plans to Jio's. Jio has made this move to provide internet access to every household in India. Many users want to learn how to check Jio Postpaid Balance. Read to find out.

How to check Jio Postpaid Balance?

Jio balance check is an absolutely necessary feature. Through this feature, users can keep track of their usage and know when they need to curb it down, before going overboard. There are three ways by which users can check Jio postpaid balance. They can use MyJioApp, Jio website, or SMS to perform the Jio Balance Check. Here’s how to check Jio Postpaid Balance through all three ways:

MyJioApp

Sign in to MyJio

Select the ‘View details' option on the home page

If the user is a Prepaid customer, they can view their active plans with their balance details & validity as well as their Queued Plans details. If the user is a Postpaid customer, they can view details of their current plan.

Jio.com

Login with OTP

Click on 'My Plans'

SMS

To know the Jio balance for a postpaid number, the user needs to send an SMS "BILL" to 199. They will receive an SMS on their phone with their Jio postpaid balance amount that will be billed.

Jio USSD Codes List

Here are a set of numbers that will help users keep a track of many aspects of their billing information such as Jio Data Balance, Bill Amount, Tariff Plan, and more. Check out the Jio USSD Codes List below: