How To Check Jio Prepaid Balance? Here Are Some Of The Main Methods To Check Balance

Jio 4G LTE was launched on September 5, 2016, and this offered free unlimited data and voice calls. All the major operators which include Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, BSNL were too expensive for 4G data and calls and this was the perfect time for Reliance Jio to introduce the most affordable 4G service in the country. This led to a cut down of pricing by about 70%. Continue reading to find out ways to initiate a Jio balance check or to find out the Jio net balance in your number.
How to Check Jio Prepaid Balance?
There are currently four ways by which the users can check their Jio data balance and all of them are listed below:
- Through SMS/Missed Call
- Dial 1299
- The call will get disconnected automatically
- You will receive a message on the number
- An alternative is to message MBAL and sent it to 55333
- This will also show you a message with the necessary details
- The second way is to check the balance by calling
- The customers will need to dial 1800 889 9999 or 1991 and then you will need to make your selection to get the balance details. An automated response will ask you to make this selection to know your current Data balance and validity.
- All you need to do now is press the appropriate key
- Select the current data and validity option to know the balance
- If you want to know about the plan then choose the option which says - past recharges in 30 days.
- Use the My Jio App
- Customers can download the MyJio App into their smartphone and all that needs to be done after that is to register your Jio number by using the OTP you receive on that phone number. After than just open the app and there will be many options and one of them will be - View Detail. Click on it and it will show the current SMS, Data, Voice Call balances and the date on which your plan is going to expire.
- The fastest method to check the balance is by using USSD codes
- For Internet Balance - *111*1*3#
- For Checking the Main Balance - *333#