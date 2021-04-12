How To Check SAR Value? Does Your Phone Fall Under The Radiation Threshold Limit?

In this day and age, technology has become a crucial part of a human being’s daily life. Everywhere they go, whether it be at work or at home, they are surrounded by an array of devices that are meant to complete some task. The number of devices that an average human goes through a day is a lot and that number has just increased with time. These devices work electronically and also release electromagnetic radiation. When people are exposed to these radiations for a long amount of time, it could lead to them falling sick. People should keep a track of the number of radiations their devices emit. This can be done by checking the SAR value of the device.

How to check SAR value?

There is a very simple process for SAR value check of any mobile phone. The user just needs to dial the USSD code *#07# on their mobile phone and they will be taken to the page where they can check the SAR value and other necessary information. The threshold limit for a mobile phone is 1.6W/kg, if the value of their mobile phone is lesser than this, then there are no issues using the phone, if it is higher, that could mean risk to the user’s health.

For other devices where the luxury of typing the number isn’t available, users can just visit the website of the brand of that specific device to learn the SAR value. They can also visit the settings option and find out the SAR value of that specific device from there. This information is usually present in the user manual of many such devices too. Many people are still wondering what is SAR value.

What is SAR value?

Many people have had trouble understanding maximum reported Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) values for wireless devices. SAR is a measure of the rate of RF (radiofrequency) energy absorption by the body from the source being measured. SAR provides a straightforward means for measuring the RF exposure characteristics of wireless devices to ensure that they are within the safety guidelines set by the FCC.

5G Radiation Effect

5G is a blazing service and will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload, and share. The 5G service is meant to be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions has been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps. To provide this kind of service, the 5G antennas put out huge electromagnetic frequencies which are getting absorbed by the human tissue.

5G technology will try to provide a massive increase in data transmission rates compared to current 4G networks, which can only be done by using a higher transmission frequency. The physiological effects of electromagnetic radiation change with frequency. This invoked a review for 5G tech and if they are well under the radiation safety guidelines. The conclusion of this review has been that there is insufficient data to reach the right assessment.

Promo Image Source: Photo by HalGatewood.com on Unsplash