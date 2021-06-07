How To Download Pictures From IPhone To Computer? Explained Here

Apple has created a full ecosystem of its devices, every user with Apple devices inevitably becomes a part of this thriving ecosystem. Through the system, all of the user’s devices are seamlessly connected and content on each device is accessible through the other device on the same ecosystem. This type of system can sometimes be confusing for the user. Numerous users have been trying to figure out how to download pictures from iPhone to computer.

How to download pictures from iPhone to computer?

One of the easiest ways to get pictures from iPhone to computer is through iCloud.com. iCloud.com is the cloud service provided by Apple. With the help of this service iPhone pictures sharing process is much easier. Through iCloud, users don’t need to manually import any photos onto the cloud, all of their images have already been imported and are readily accessible from any other device that is linked to the same iCloud.com. Users can either import originals or have device optimized uploads to save space. There are also manual ways to import pictures from iPhone to computer for the Mac and PC. Check out all the iPhone pictures sharing ways for Mac and PC below:

Mac

The user will need to first connect their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to their Mac with a USB cable.

After connecting, the user should open the Photos app on their computer.

The Photos app shows an Import screen with all the photos and videos that are on the connected device. If the Import screen doesn't automatically appear, click the device's name in the Photos sidebar.

If asked, unlock the iOS or iPadOS device using your passcode. If the user sees a prompt on their iOS or iPadOS device asking you to Trust This Computer, tap Trust to continue.

The user should then choose where they want to import their photos. Next to "Import to," the user can choose an existing album or create a new one.

The users should select the photos they want to import and click Import Selected or click Import All New Photos.

Windows

The process on PC is the same with one just one crucial difference, The user should make sure that they have the latest version of iTunes on their PC. Importing photos to their PC requires iTunes 12.5.1 or later. After that, the user can follow the same method mentioned earlier to upload pictures from iPhone to computer.

