How To Find IMEI Number In Apple Devices? Here's A Guide To Check The IMEI Number Code

Apple just had their Spring Loaded event and people got to saw all new devices during this virtual event. They were graced with the all-new Gorgeous Purple iPhone 12, Airtags, New iMac, and a new iPad. With so many devices, it is hard to keep track of them. For security purposes, users can use their IMEI number to track their devices. Many people would like to learn how to find IMEI number in Apple Devices.

How to find IMEI number in Apple Devices?

IMEI numbers are an important piece of information. This number not only helps track lost mobile but also helps in registering other information about the device. This IMEI number is a unique identification number for the device; the full form for IMEI is International Mobile Equipment Identity. Many users take the help of IMEI to track lost mobile. The IMEI number is present inside the device information and also on the back of the box, the device was packaged in. To check the IMEI number code in Apple devices, the users need to follow these steps:

There are 3 Ways to check the IMEI number in Apple Devices, check out all of them below:

Settings Application

First, the users should open the Settings application on their device.

Then they should click on the General tab and then select About Device.

In About Device, the users would need to scroll down and find the IMEI number code under the primary section.

Code

Users can type the code *#06# on their calling application and call on this number to reveal their IMEI.

Sim Slot

On Apple Devices with cellular-enabled users can also check their IMEI on their Sim Card Slot by removing it and reading the numbers written on it.

Airtags

Apple has just released a whole new product that works with their Find My application. First, the Find My application could be used to find devices and keep track of friends. With Airtags and the precision finding feature, people can now keep track of their specific items by applying an Airtag to them. With the precision finding feature and adding sounds to all the Airtags, people will never lose any of their items.

Purple iPhone 12

The Spring-Loaded event kick-started by showing their most popular device again. Yes, they have spoken about the iPhone 12 again and this time around they have a whole new color for the people. The latest color option Apple has added to the iPhone 12 is Gorgeous Purple. The iPhone 12 colors included white, black, green, red, and blue. The iPhone 11 series had the purple color option and now it has finally made its way into the iPhone 12 Colors options.

New iPhone 12 Purple Release Date and Price

The new iPhone 12 Purple will be available for pre-order from this Friday. People can put their orders in or wait it out as this device will be readily available from the 30th of April. Many people have been wondering would the Purple iPhone 12 price would be more than the other variants? The answer is no, the Purple iPhone 12 price would be the same as all the other iPhone 12 variants.

Promo Image Source: MKBHD Twitter