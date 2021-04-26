How To Find IMEI Number In Samsung? Follow This Step-by-step Guide

Since the IMEI number is special and is used by a GSM network to distinguish legitimate devices, it can be used to prevent a stolen phone from connecting to that network. If a phone is stolen, the owner will contact their network provider and request that the phone's IMEI number be blacklisted. So how to find the IMEI number to track lost mobile?

How to Find IMEI Number in Samsung?

The IMEI number is a unique identification number for each cell phone that is used by network operators to uniquely recognise and expand the services of that phone on the network. The smartphone's IMEI number can be found on the back of the handset, either underneath the battery or on the backside.

IMEI number code can also be accessed by using the settings menu. For this, you first need to access your Settings. After that keep scrolling down till you find the "About phone" option. Tap on it and the Model Number, Serial Number and IMEI will be displayed in this section. Another option is to use an IMEI code to display the IMEI on your screen. To do this, tap on the Phone app, go to the keypad and dial *#06#.

Find a Lost Mobile Using IMEI

The first move is to report the phone as missing or stolen to the police and keep a copy of the report. Then call your service provider to get a duplicate SIM card; you'll get an OTP on this number when you suggest the IMEI number be blocked. To block the IMEI, go to the portal and upload the appropriate documents.

You'll need a copy of the police report, proof of identification, the purchase invoice, and other information. On the number you entered, you will receive an OTP; this should be the same number that was working on the phone before it was lost. You'll be given a request ID, which you can use to check the status of the request or unblock the IMEI in the future if necessary.

When you report a missing or stolen handset, the network operator will blacklist the device's IMEI number in a central database, and other operators will block the phone so that it won't operate on either network, even if the SIM card is removed or replaced.

Image Source: Unsplash