Got Your First ATM Card? Here Is How You Can Generate The PIN!

During the early days of ATM, banks used to send paper envelopes that needed to be torn to reveal the ATM PIN, and this paper was supposed to be destroyed once the user had noted the PIN. The user could then visit ATMs and change the PIN or continue to use the same PIN for withdrawing money or for making the Point Of Sale payments.

With time banks decided to opt for ‘green’ PIN generation options or paperless PIN generation options. As newer technologies and methodologies were introduced for ATM PIN generation, the environmental impact was reduced. The next question that may come to a person's mind is how to generate ATM PIN?

Also Read | Burglars Break Open ATM, Flee With Rs 28 Lakh In UP's Bulandshahr

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Tries To Break Open ATM With Iron Rod, Fails And Flees

What are the available options to generate the PIN?

By visiting ATMs

The user can visit an ATM and insert the new card in the ATM.

Then the option for PIN generation needs to be selected.

The account number is to be entered next and confirmed.

The ATM will ask for the registered mobile number, which has to be entered and confirmed.

An OTP will then be sent to the registered mobile, which is the PIN.

The user can now use this PIN to authenticate the card and change the PIN to one which the user prefers.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Hazaribagh Found Damaged, Police Probe Underway

Also Read | China Collects Plasma From Recovered Patients For Coronavirus Treatment

By sending SMS

The user can also generate the PIN by sending an SMS from the registered mobile number. This is very easy, and there is a fixed format to send the SMS to a specific number. Generally, the last certain number of digits of the ATM card and the last digits of the account number need to be sent by SMS to the specific number from the registered mobile number.

After that, an OTP which is the PIN is sent to the registered mobile which can be used to generate a new PIN at the ATM. This OTP is generally valid for a few days within that period. This OTP is to be used to generate the PIN by visiting an ATM.

Also Read | Swamy Raises Questions On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination, Wants Re-opening Of Case

By calling a toll-free number

The user can also call a toll free number from registered mobile and provide the required information on the call, confirming each. The information which needs to be provided is - account number, ATM card number, registered mobile number, and after successful verification, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number. Using this OTP, the PIN can be generated by visiting an ATM.

Conclusion

The above-discussed processes of generating ATM PINS are quite similar for ATM cards of several banks. The PIN can also be generated using net banking, but the steps may vary for different banks. As per your convenience, you may choose one of these discussed methods to generate your ATM PIN.