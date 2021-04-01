How To Remove Caller Tune In Jio Phone? A Detailed Step By Step Guide

Jio Phones are indeed intriguing as they not only allow users to use 4G internet but they can also browse through YouTube and more. These mobile phones are not touch-screen-based smartphones yet they are not any less in terms of user preferability, durability, mobile body strength and more. Jio Phones are reportedly based on the KaiOS system which allows users to use the internet, listen to music, make VoLTE calls, and much more. KaiOS also supports online applications including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. However, there are some annoying features on the Jio Phone such as pre-installed caller tuned or free caller tunes which can be a hassle to deal with. Read on to find out how to remove caller tune in Jio Phone.

How to Remove Caller Tune in Jio Phone

There are multiple ways to remove or deactivate JioTunes. First, you can deactivate the caller tune using SMS service. Second, you can deactivate the caller tune using IVR. Third, you can deactivate the Jio Phone caller tune service using the official My Jio App. Read on below for a detailed step by step guide for each method.

Using SMS

Open SMS/ Messages app on your Jio Phone

Send 'Stop' as SMS to 56789 and you will get a confirmation message.

Reply with 1 to confirm the removal of the caller tune.

Once deactivated, you will receive a message saying "JioTunes services have been deactivated on your number."

Send 'Stop' SMS to 15523 and select the option to deactivate the subscription for Jio Tunes.

Jio Tunes will be deactivated and you will receive a message with confirmation of the deactivation.

Using My Jio App

Open the My Jio App on your smartphone

Select the 'Jio Tune' option from the app.

In the subscription option, click on 'Deactivate Jio Tune' and then tap on 'Yes' to confirm the deactivation.

You will get a confirmation pop-up once your request is submitted successfully.

Using IVR

Dial 155223 from your JioMobile.

Follow the IVR to select the option to deactivate the JioTunes service.

Jio Tunes will be deactivated and you will receive a deactivation confirmation message on your mobile.

How to Change Caller Tune in Jio Phone

Dial 56789 from the Jio number on which you wish to set Jio Tunes. Select the song of your choice from the Top Songs to set as your Jio Tunes. You can also change the caller tune with the Jio App.

