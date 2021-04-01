How To Set Caller Tune In Jio Phone? Step-By-Step Guide For Your Jio Phone Doubts

Jio has managed to own the Indian market with its phones and other devices since a long time now. But it seems that some of the users are asking a number of questions about the Jio phones. To help these users, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Jio guide. Read more

How to set caller tune in Jio phone?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular Jio phones. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how to set caller tune in Jio phone and how to change caller tune in Jio phone. This is because the makers of the phone have managed to add a number of features like setting caller tune that is gaining popularity amongst the users. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the Jio phone that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions including how to set caller tune in Jio phone and how to change caller tune in Jio phone. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Jio phone caller tune.

First, the users will need to download My Jio app from app store or play store

Then they will need to open the app and select the option “My Jio Tunes”

Then listen to the song’s preview and trim accordingly

Then select the option “Set as JioTune”

A confirmation window will pop up after all the steps have been followed

You will also get a SMS on activation

The users cana sl ouse the Jio Savaan app and the text messafge feature in oder to change or set caller tunes on their phones.

More about Jio

Jio is currently working on producing 4G laptops that will run Android OS. It is rumoured that the laptop will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor and also have 4G-LTE connectivity. This will be possible because of the Snapdragon X12 modem. It is being said that Jio will be collaborating with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology that is a popular engineering firm known for creating mobile devices and developing software for third-parties. There have been no official announcements made by the company yet about the Jio laptop launch date. Thus waiting in for any further details to be released might be the best option for all the users.

