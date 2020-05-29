How To Shut Down IPhone 11? Learn All Methods Easily Here!

iPhones are one of the most popular smartphone devices that are loved by many tech enthusiasts. The smartphone brand is owned by the Apple Inc and the company has recently launched its latest addition to the iOS smartphones called iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE 2 launch is Apple's move to target low-budgeted audiences who want affordable iPhones where other smartphone brands have a stronghold on.

However, the iPhone manages to remain one of the most-loved smartphone company for its incredible qualities and specifications, especially due to Siri which is amongst the most intelligent AI system that helps users to do several tasks with ease. Many new users have opted to buy iPhone 11 over many smartphones currently available in the market but find it difficult to manage with the user interface as it is completely different from Android smartphones. If you are wondering how to shut down iPhone 11, here is all you need to know about it.

How to shut down iPhone 11?

New users who have recently bought iPhone 11 are facing problems to shut down their iOS device. However using iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is entirely different from using android devices. If you are facing problems in understanding how to shut down your iPhone 11, just follow the given method below-

To shut down iPhone 11, hold the right side button

Wait until the Apple logo appears and close.

As soon as the logo appears, release the button and allow your iPhone 11 to switch off.

Apart from this, Apple has started rolling out the Golden Master (GM) version of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, watchOS 6.2.5 and tv OS 13.4.5 for beta developers. The new iOS 13.5 Beta update has revealed that the new operating system update has made Face ID recognition faster and more precise in comparison with previous updates. This iOS update makes it easier for users to unlock their phones when they are wearing a face mask. This is to help users use to use their passcode effectively even while protecting themselves from the virus.

