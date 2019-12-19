Huawei P Smart Pro Launched With 48MP Triple Rear, 16MP Pop-up Front Camera 

Huawei has launched a new mid-range phone called the Huawei P Smart Pro in select markets which seems to be the European variant of the Y9s which was recently launched for global markets. Just like the Y9s, the Huawei P Smart Pro is also a pop-up selfie camera phone. It also has triple rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor and a 4,000mAh battery powering the whole thing with USB Type-C charging.

Huawei has launched the Huawei P Smart Pro at a price of around Rs 26,000 and it is currently listed online in European markets such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Poland, and Ukraine.

The Huawei P Smart Pro continues Huawei’s signature gradient finish design – the phone will be available in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal options. Like the Y9s, the Huawei P Smart Pro also has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s also USB Type-C for charging and data syncing.

In terms of core specs, the Huawei P Smart Pro has a 6.59-inch LCD display with a 1080p+ resolution. The phone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and pack a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

On to the optics, the Huawei P Smart Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of one 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor. The Huawei P Smart Pro further comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The Huawei P Smart Pro is clearly a bumped-up variant of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 which was recently launched in India. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 also has a 6.59-inch LCD display with a 1080p+ resolution and is powered by the same Kirin 710 processor but this is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On to the optics, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of one 16MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 triple camera setup AI is claimed to identify 22 categories and 500+ scenes in real-time. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 further comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The front camera supports AI features like 3D portrait.

