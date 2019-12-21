Huawei P40 Pro May Be World’s First Phone With 10x Optical Zoom 

Huawei’s upcoming P40 Pro may be the world’s first smartphone to pack a whopping 10x optical zoom, likely periscope, camera. Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the Huawei P40 Pro will use a ‘redesigned periscope telephoto lens’ capable of shooting 10x zoom photos ‘optically.’ Huawei has already confirmed that it will launch the P40 series in March 2020.

This isn’t the first time Huawei will be toying with the idea of optical zoom. The P30 Pro was also well ahead of its time in this regard at launch. It still is. The P30 Pro has an 8MP 125mm telephoto sensor with f/3.4 aperture and OIS. Huawei uses a periscope lens that's capable of achieving 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 50X digital zoom here.

That’s in addition to a 40MP primary camera (27mm f/1.6 with OIS) which uses a custom Sony sensor with a RYYB filter (instead of the more conventional RGB filter) for up to 40 per cent more light intake. There’s also a 20MP ultra-wide camera (16mm f/2.2) and a Time-of-Flight camera for 3D depth mapping purposes in the P30 Pro.

The P-series from Huawei has always come with class-leading cameras and something similar will be expected from the P40 Pro as well. A 10x optically zooming camera seems like a good start to rumour mills and because it’s coming from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, chances are we may be looking at the real deal.

Huawei’s Richard Yu has confirmed that the P40-series will arrive in late March 2020, with the company’s own Mobile Services. That's not the same as Huawei launching a phone with its own operating system, aka HarmonyOS, by the way. The P40-series will run Google’s Android but phones in the lineup will come without any Google services. To counter that, Huawei will outfit these phones with its own app store and mobile services.

Huawei launched the flagship P30 and P30 Pro phones at a keynote event in Paris in March this year and looks like the P40 phones will also follow the same launch window.

Also Read: Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Arriving In March 2020, Minus Google Services