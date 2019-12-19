Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Arriving In March 2020, Minus Google Services 

Huawei has already started talking about the P40-series. Huawei’s Richard Yu has confirmed that the P40-series will arrive in late March 2020, with the company’s own Mobile Services. That's not the same as Huawei launching a phone with its own operating system, aka HarmonyOS, by the way. The P40-series will run Google’s Android but phones in the lineup will come without any Google services. To counter that, Huawei will outfit these phones with its own app store and mobile services.

Huawei has been effectively barred from using Android in the long-term following a recent US trade clampdown. Even though Android is open source and even though Huawei is free to use this open source version of Android (called AOSP), Google has been gradually moving OS essentials out – which means a large part of the Android that we use now isn’t open source per se. This includes everything from the Google Play Store to apps like Google Maps and Gmail. Without proper authorization from Google, Huawei can’t launch a new Android phone with the Google Play Store and apps like Google Maps and Gmail.

Which is where Huawei’s in-house mobile services come into the picture. It would be interesting to see how many app developers will be on-board, to bring their apps to Huawei’s app store, by the time the P40-series formally arrives in March 2020.

The P40-series is expected to have at leat two phones to boot, the regular P40 and the higher-end P40 Pro. Huawei is also known to launch a Lite P-series phone, so that’s also something to look forward to.

Huawei launched the flagship P30 and P30 Pro phones at a keynote event in Paris in March this year and looks like the P40 phones will also follow the same launch window.

The P30 and P30 Pro focus on three aspects - design, cameras and performance. The P30 Pro, being the more premiere of the two, comes with a curved OLED display, four rear cameras, a larger battery with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, as well as water-proofing. But the P30 with its flatter display, three rear cameras and smaller battery is also no less a flagship phone. Something similar will be expected from the P40 and P40 Pro as well.

Also Read: Huawei P Smart Pro Launched With 48MP Triple Rear, 16MP Pop-up Front Camera