Huawei P40 Pro Price, Specifications, Launch Date And More; Know Details

Huawei is all set to launch its latest smartphone called the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone which runs on Android v10 (Q) Operating System. The android phone is powered by Octa-core (2.86 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55) processor. The smartphone has an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is expected to be launched on June 18, 2020.

Huawei P40 Pro specifications and features

RAM: 8 GB RAM

OS: Android v10 (Q)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP Front Camera

Battery: 4200 mAh

Display: OLED, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution: 1200 x 2640 pixels

Waterproof: Water-resistant, IP68

Ruggedness: Dust proof

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 5G Available 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 209 grams

Colours: Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold

Image Resolution: 8200 x 6100 Pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

Pixel density: 441 ppi density

Screen Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

The features of the Huawei P40 Pro include 6.58-inch screen size with a screen resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels with a hole punch design. It also includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 50 MP main camera, a 40 MP, and a 12 MP macro lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes a 32 MP lens and the smartphone comes in colours such as Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. The smartphone runs on Android v10 (Q) with 4200mAh battery capacity.

What is the Huawei P40 Pro Price in India?

Huawei P40 Pro price in India is expected officially to be around Rs 82,190 which comes with an 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to come in Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold colour options.

