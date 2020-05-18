Huawei P40 Pro Price, Specifications, Launch Date And More; Know Details

Quick links:
Huawei is all set to launch its latest smartphone called the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone which runs on Android v10 (Q) Operating System. The android phone is powered by Octa-core (2.86 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 2.36 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 1.95 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55) processor. The smartphone has an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is expected to be launched on June 18, 2020.
Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Launch Event Live Stream: How To Watch; Price Details & Features
The features of the Huawei P40 Pro include 6.58-inch screen size with a screen resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels with a hole punch design. It also includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 50 MP main camera, a 40 MP, and a 12 MP macro lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes a 32 MP lens and the smartphone comes in colours such as Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. The smartphone runs on Android v10 (Q) with 4200mAh battery capacity.
Also Read | Honor 9X Pro launch event live stream: How to watch; price details & features
Huawei P40 Pro price in India is expected officially to be around Rs 82,190 which comes with an 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to come in Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold colour options.
Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Know about the upcoming iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max
Also Read | Realme Narzo 10A launched: Price, specifications, and more details here