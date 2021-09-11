Huge Discounts On Apple IPhone 12 Series Ahead Of IPhone 13 Launch; Check Prices

Apple is expected to launch the upcoming iPhone 13 series at a launch event scheduled on September 14, 2021. Hardly three days are left for the event; the company offers huge discounts on the current iPhone 12 models on its official website and Flipkart. Interestingly, any specific Apple Days sale is not going on, yet Flipkart is offering huge discounts on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

The current iPhone 12 sale is one of the best deals on iPhone 12 on Flipkart ever. The original price of the vanilla iPhone 12 is market at Rs. 79,990 in India for the 64GB model. The original price of the iPhone 12 128GB model is marked at Rs. 84,900. The original price of the iPhone 12 128GB is marked at Rs. 94,900. That being said, given below is the discount on iPhone 12 standard model.

iPhone 12 64GB is available at Rs. 66,999 with a 16% discount

iPhone 12 128Gb is available at Rs. 71,999 with a 15% discount

iPhone 12 256GB is available at Rs. 81,999 with a 13% discount

The iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB version, Rs. 74,900 for the 128GB version and Rs. 84,900 for the 256GB version. The smartphone features a 5.4" OLED Super Retina display along with dual-rear facing cameras that can record high-quality videos in resolution up to 4K. On the inside, the compact smartphone is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset coupled with a Neural Engine generation four. Given below is the discount on iPhone 12 Mini models and the effective price.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is available at Rs. 59,999 with a 14% discount

iPhone 12 Mini 128GB is availble at Rs. 64,999 with a 13% discount

iPhone 12 Mini 256GB is available at Rs. 74,999 with a 11% discount

Other offers on the e-commerce platform include a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 20% off on 1st transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and MobiKwik. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI offer with credit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI. Interested readers can also exchange their current smartphone for a rebate of up to Rs. 15,000.

