Idea Internet Settings: Use This Idea APN Settings For Faster And Better Internet

One can easily increase the speed of their Idea internet with a few changes in settings. If you are not happy with your Idea 4G speed, all you have to do is change the Idea APN settings or the Idea internet settings which can be done easily and effectively. Here is how you can increase the 4G data speed on a smartphone device:
How to change Idea APN settings to increase Idea internet speed
How to setup Idea Internet Settings on Android smartphone
- Open mobile Settings app
- Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile Network' menu.
- Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu
- Click on create new APN.
- Below is the Idea 4G internet settings.
Name: Idea Internet
APN: Internet
Proxy: Blank
Port: 8080
Username: Blank
Password: Blank
Server: Not set
MMSC: Blank
MMS Proxy: Blank
MMS Port: 80
MCC: Check below
MNC: Check below
APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6
APN: Enable
Bearer: Unspecified
APN type: default, supl
Idea: Circle Wise MCC & MNC Codes
- Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) - MCC: 404, MNC: 07
- Assam - MCC: 405, MNC: 845
- Bihar (including Jharkhand) - MCC: 405, MNC: 70
- Chennai - MCC: Not Available, MNC: Not Available
- Delhi Metro & NCR - MCC: 404, MNC: 04
- Gujarat (including Daman and Diu & Silvassa) - MCC: 404, MNC: 24
- Haryana - MCC: 404, MNC: 12
- Himachal Pradesh - MCC: 404, MNC: 82
- Jammu & Kashmir - MCC: 405, MNC: 846
- Karnataka - MCC: 405, MNC: 847
- Kerala (including Lakshadweep and Minicoy) - MCC: 404, MNC: 19
- Kolkata Metro - MCC: 405, MNC: 848
- Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh) - MCC: 404, MNC: 78
- Maharashtra (including Goa) - MCC: 404, MNC: 22
- Mumbai Metro - MCC: 405, MNC: 799
- North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura) - MCC: 405, MNC: 849
- Odisha (formerly Orissa) - MCC: 405, MNC: 850
- Punjab (including Chandigarh & Panchkula) - MCC: 405, MNC: 851
- Rajasthan - MCC: 404, MNC: 87
- Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry) - MCC: 405, MNC: 852
- Uttar Pradesh East - MCC: 404, MNC: 89
- Uttar Pradesh West (including Uttarakhand) - MCC: 404, MNC: 56
- West Bengal (including Andaman Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim) - MCC: 405, MNC: 853
How to setup Idea Internet Settings on Windows smartphone
- Go to settings & click on the "Mobile+GSM" option on your iOS smartphone.
- Set Data roaming option to "Don't Roam".
- Set connection speed to 4G
- Go back and go to the "Access Point" option.
- Now click on Add icon.
- Connection Name: Idea internet
- Set APN to - Internet
- Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.
How to Change Idea APN Settings on iPhone?
- Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.
- Open browser app and go to - www.unlockit.co.nz
- When the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option.
- Choose 'Idea' from the drop-down list.
- Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ Option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)
- Click on Install option to download Idea APN settings.
