Idea Internet Settings: Use This Idea APN Settings For Faster And Better Internet

One can easily increase the speed of their Idea internet with a few changes in settings. If you are not happy with your Idea 4G speed, all you have to do is change the Idea APN settings or the Idea internet settings which can be done easily and effectively. Here is how you can increase the 4G data speed on a smartphone device:

How to change Idea APN settings to increase Idea internet speed

How to setup Idea Internet Settings on Android smartphone

Open mobile Settings app Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile Network' menu. Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu Click on create new APN. Below is the Idea 4G internet settings.

Name: Idea Internet APN: Internet Proxy: Blank Port: 8080 Username: Blank Password: Blank Server: Not set MMSC: Blank MMS Proxy: Blank MMS Port: 80 MCC: Check below MNC: Check below APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6 APN: Enable Bearer: Unspecified APN type: default, supl

Idea: Circle Wise MCC & MNC Codes

Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) - MCC: 404, MNC: 07

Assam - MCC: 405, MNC: 845

Bihar (including Jharkhand) - MCC: 405, MNC: 70

Chennai - MCC: Not Available, MNC: Not Available

Delhi Metro & NCR - MCC: 404, MNC: 04

Gujarat (including Daman and Diu & Silvassa) - MCC: 404, MNC: 24

Haryana - MCC: 404, MNC: 12

Himachal Pradesh - MCC: 404, MNC: 82

Jammu & Kashmir - MCC: 405, MNC: 846

Karnataka - MCC: 405, MNC: 847

Kerala (including Lakshadweep and Minicoy) - MCC: 404, MNC: 19

Kolkata Metro - MCC: 405, MNC: 848

Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh) - MCC: 404, MNC: 78

Maharashtra (including Goa) - MCC: 404, MNC: 22

Mumbai Metro - MCC: 405, MNC: 799

North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura) - MCC: 405, MNC: 849

Odisha (formerly Orissa) - MCC: 405, MNC: 850

Punjab (including Chandigarh & Panchkula) - MCC: 405, MNC: 851

Rajasthan - MCC: 404, MNC: 87

Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry) - MCC: 405, MNC: 852

Uttar Pradesh East - MCC: 404, MNC: 89

Uttar Pradesh West (including Uttarakhand) - MCC: 404, MNC: 56

West Bengal (including Andaman Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim) - MCC: 405, MNC: 853

How to setup Idea Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

Go to settings & click on the "Mobile+GSM" option on your iOS smartphone.

Set Data roaming option to " Don't Roam" .

. Set connection speed to 4G

Go back and go to the "Access Point" option.

Now click on Add icon.

Connection Name: Idea internet

Set APN to - Internet

Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

How to Change Idea APN Settings on iPhone?

Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection.

Open browser app and go to - www.unlockit.co.nz

When the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option.

Choose 'Idea' from the drop-down list.

Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ Option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.)

Click on Install option to download Idea APN settings.

