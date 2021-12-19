India Ranked 4th Most Spammed Country In The World In 2021, Up From 9th Position In 2020

India, which has nearly 440 million active mobile users, is becoming a new hub for spam callers. This may sound unbelievable, but it’s true. India ranked fourth in terms of spam calls. According to the Global Spam Report published by a smartphone application, Truecaller, it has become a new normal to get a spam call in India.

The data accumulated by the application said a spammer makes nearly 202 million calls in a year in India. It means a spammer makes over 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls every hour of every day. Notably, these are the calls that are made only during working hours.

"Truecaller actively maintains a list of top spammers in each region in order to automatically block them, but this one spammer is so far ahead of the rest that they will find it very hard to catch up," said a statement released by the mobile application.

KYC and OTP remain the popular method for fraudsters

According to the study, the majority of calls (around 93.5%) in India are sales or telemarketing calls. The mobile application said it collects data from the users to mark a large volume of calls made by one user as a "spam caller". The study found the most common scams in the country remains the ever-popular KYC (know your customer) scam where fraudsters pretend to be a banker or digital payment service, asking for user KYC documents as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

"In addition, multiple users reports to Truecaller mention that the typical way scammers operate in India is to lure unsuspecting victims under some pretext (OTPs, online sales, lotteries) and get them to download a remote access app which eventually leads to a huge loss of money from banks, cards and digital mobile wallets," found the Truecaller study.

Spammer didn't even spare the COVID pandemic

Apart from KYC and OTP, the study found that the spammer made a handsome amount of capital at a time when the country is struggling to breathe during the COVID-19 lockdown. The study found the fraudsters made spam call with a promise of delivering oxygen cylinders, medicines, hospital beds and other medical equipment that is critical during the treatment of COVID-19.

The average number of spam calls per user per month stands at 16.8 while total spam volumes received by Truecaller users alone are in excess of 3.8 billion calls in just a month of October, according to the report. It is worth mentioning Truecaller is a popular smartphone application. It has features of caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording, Chat and Voice by using the internet.

Image: ANI/Representational