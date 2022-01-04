Indian Brand Lava Offers To Replace Chinese Smartphones For Free In 'Desh Bhakti Offer'

Lava Mobiles, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, has designed a new strategy to appeal to Indians' national pride. The deal is a limited-time offer that can provide interested buyers a brand new Lava AGNI 5G smartphone in exchange for a specific model from market leader Realme.

In an attempt to appeal to national pride, the corporation issued a tweet announcing a limited-time deal to purchase an Indian-made 5G smartphone.

"The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India's first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022. T&C Apply #ChooseASide Offer valid till stocks last."

The tweet also has a registration link.

The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022.



Register here: https://t.co/X2zB7CjwE1



T&C Apply#ChooseASide



Offer valid till stocks last.#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian #AGNI5G pic.twitter.com/fZkO1g14V4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 3, 2022

Users who register on the LAVA mobiles website by January 7 will be eligible for the limited offer. Users must submit a 'Realme 8s' to qualify for the exchange offer and receive a brand-new replacement Lava 5G smartphone.

"India is my country. But my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?" the business declared in a video released on Twitter. Users quickly responded, expressing their opinions on the marketing technique. A twitterati, wrote, "This shows the brand value of @realmeIndia. Their second-hand phone is equivalent to your brand new phone. You are actually showing how good their quality is."

This shows the brand value of @realmeIndia . Their second-hand phone is equivalent to your brand new phone.



You are actually showing how good their quality is. — Zach Siddiqui (@siddiqui_zach) January 3, 2022

'We continue to raise the bar for Indian Brands to compete with Global Brands'

"We continue to raise the bar for Indian Brands to compete with Global Brands. We aim to give you excellence not just in products,but in service as well. Please click here to know the detailed specification of both phones. This offer won't return #ChooseASide." A link to a comparison table between the Lava Agni 5G and the Realme 8s is included as well in the tweet.

We continue to raise the bar for Indian Brands to compete with Global Brands.We aim to give you excellence not just in products,but in service as well. Please click here to know the detailed specification of both phones https://t.co/0dAHF40cCK

This offer won't return #ChooseASide — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 3, 2022

While Realme is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, its Indian subsidiary, Realme India, manufactures smartphones in India in a shared facility in Noida. According to reports, the corporation also exports its Indian-made goods to other nations, including Nepal.

The Lava Agni 5G, the phone offered in return of Chinese smartphones, is a quad-camera smartphone with an 8GB RAM and 6.78-inch Full HD+ display, as well as 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by an Android 11 operating system and features a 5,000 mAh battery with quick charging capabilities. On online sites like Flipkart and Amazon, the phone costs Rs 19,999.

Image: Lava/Twitter