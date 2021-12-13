Infinix Note 11 And Infinix Note 11s Smartphones Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

Infinix has launched two new smartphones in India on December 13, 2021. The smartphones are called Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11s. The regular Infinix Note 11 features an AMOLED display along with a MediaTek G88 chipset and will be available to purchase in India via Flipkart starting December 23, 2021. The Infinix Note 11s features a 120Hz LCD display along with a MediaTek G96 octa-core gaming processor, and it will be available to purchase starting December 20, 2021.

Both the smartphones are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Additionally, both have sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor. They run on XOS 10, which is based on Android 11. A dual sim connectivity option is available on both devices, along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. Both have a USB Type-C port as well.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a peak brightness of 750 nits. For those who wish to use the smartphone for gaming, it also has a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G88 dual-chip processor. The smartphone will be available in two storage models: 4/64GB and 6/128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Surprisingly, the smartphone has a 50MP primary rear shooter accompanied by a quad-flash and a 16MP front camera.

Infinix Note 11s specifications

Infinix Note 11s is the loaded smartphone of the two. Right out of the box, the smartphone has a 6.95" IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is one of the largest in its price range, with a resolution of 387 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the Infnix Note 11s packs the MediaTek Helio G96, which is an octa-core processor that comes along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The rear camera on the smartphone is a 50MP sensor, along with two secondary sensors for macro and depth. The front-facing camera on the smartphone is a 16MP shooter. Like the Infinix Note 11, the Infinix Note 11s has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Image: INFINIX