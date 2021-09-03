Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications Leaked: Check Display, Refresh Rate, Storage And More

Infinix has been working on expanding its base in the Indian mobile industry with the release of its new range of smartphones. Recently, the tech community was buzzed with the Infinix Zero X Pro specifications online. This leaked information about the phone could also mean that the Hong Kong-based company has been working on launching the Infinix Zero X Pro phone for consumers. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about the Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications, Release date, price in India and more. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Infinix Zero X Pro. Read

Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications leaked

According to a YouTube video by Tech Arena24, a whole list of Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications has been revealed. The video uploaded on YouTube confirms that the phone will be loaded with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and industry-leading features in the phone. Other details confirm that the phone is supposed to have a punch-hole camera, triple rear cameras in a rectangular module and a back that seems very similar to Nexus 4. The display will have flat edges, a tiny punch-hole cutout, a 120Hz refresh rate, and narrow bezels for maximum viewing experience on the phone. The processing power of the phone seems impressive with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that has been paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. It will run on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 and have a 4500 MAh battery.

More about Infinix Zero X Pro Release date

Other information from Tech Arena24 about the phone confirms that Infinix Zero X Pro is going to be launch in Asia and Africa markets by the end of September or the start of October. Nothing official has been announced by the makers so these specifications and release date can be changed as soon as Infinix launches the phone officially. Apart from this, the speculation around the Honk Kong-based tech giants confirms that they are supposedly releasing a new Infinix Hot 11 which was seen on Google Play Store’s listing recently. Seeing this range of phones being released for the community shows the company’s efforts to dominate the tech industry.

(Image Credits: @Yabhishek HD/ Twitter)