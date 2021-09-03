Last Updated:

Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications Leaked: Check Display, Refresh Rate, Storage And More

Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications have been leaked and the players are curious about it. Here is all we know about the specs of the upcoming smartphone. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications

Image: @Yabhishek HD/ Twitter


Infinix has been working on expanding its base in the Indian mobile industry with the release of its new range of smartphones. Recently, the tech community was buzzed with the Infinix Zero X Pro specifications online. This leaked information about the phone could also mean that the Hong Kong-based company has been working on launching the Infinix Zero X Pro phone for consumers. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about the Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications, Release date, price in India and more. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Infinix Zero X Pro. Read 

Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications leaked

According to a YouTube video by Tech Arena24, a whole list of Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications has been revealed. The video uploaded on YouTube confirms that the phone will be loaded with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and industry-leading features in the phone. Other details confirm that the phone is supposed to have a punch-hole camera, triple rear cameras in a rectangular module and a back that seems very similar to Nexus 4. The display will have flat edges, a tiny punch-hole cutout, a 120Hz refresh rate, and narrow bezels for maximum viewing experience on the phone. The processing power of the phone seems impressive with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that has been paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. It will run on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 and have a 4500 MAh battery.

More about Infinix Zero X Pro Release date

Other information from Tech Arena24 about the phone confirms that Infinix Zero X Pro is going to be launch in Asia and Africa markets by the end of September or the start of October. Nothing official has been announced by the makers so these specifications and release date can be changed as soon as Infinix launches the phone officially. Apart from this, the speculation around the Honk Kong-based tech giants confirms that they are supposedly releasing a new Infinix Hot 11 which was seen on Google Play Store’s listing recently. Seeing this range of phones being released for the community shows the company’s efforts to dominate the tech industry. 

(Image Credits: @Yabhishek HD/ Twitter)

READ | Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch launched with Wear OS 2: Check specifications, new features, price
READ | Tigor EV launched by Tata Motors on August 31; Check price and specifications here
READ | Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to launch on Sept 1; check specifications, expected price & more
READ | Nokia G50 specifications and render leaked online: Check the phone's price & specs here
READ | Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Battery Specifications leaked: Check specs here
Tags: Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications, Infinix Zero X Pro Release date, Infinix Zero X Pro price
First Published:
COMMENT